Chinese musicans to perform traditional music at Ohio Northern University

ADA — A trio of Chinese musicians will perform traditional music from their homeland at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Ada Public Library, 320 N. Main St., Ada. The concert is free and open to the public.

The musicians were brought to Ada via a grant from the Ohio Arts Council, and was arranged by ONU associate professor of music Sarah Waters.

While in the area, the musicians will perform at area schools, including Kenton, Shawnee Elmwood, Leipsic, Lima Arts Magnet, Bluffton Elementary and Riverdale High School.

The musicians will present a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in Presser Hall at Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada.

They will also perform with the ONU Symphony at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, in the Freed Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for faculty/staff; $10 seniors and $5 students/children and may be purchased by contacting the Freed Center box office, 419-772-1900.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_OhioNorthernUniversity-4.jpg