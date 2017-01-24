OH Lottery





CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:







07-30-31-33-35-45, Kicker: 3-0-2-3-1-1



(seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Kicker: three, zero, two, three, one, one)



Estimated jackpot: $8 million







03-20-29-41-45, Lucky Ball: 1



(three, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)







Estimated jackpot: $177 million







9-4-4



(nine, four, four)







2-4-8



(two, four, eight)







7-7-7-3



(seven, seven, seven, three)







3-6-8-4



(three, six, eight, four)







4-1-7-0-4



(four, one, seven, zero, four)







4-6-6-3-8



(four, six, six, three, eight)







Estimated jackpot: $170 million







08-22-27-33-38



(eight, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight)



Estimated jackpot: $130,000