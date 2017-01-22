Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 22.
Sunday, Jan. 22 10:30 AM Cleveland diocesan-wide Mass for Life celebrated on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision
Location: Cathedral of St. John Evangelist, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE
Contacts: Robert Tayek Catholic Diocese of Cleveland media and PR [email protected] 1 800 869 6525 x 4460
Monday, Jan. 23 12:30 PM Ohio Department of Education STEM Committee meeting
Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation
Contacts: Holly Lavender Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 387 0539
Tuesday, Jan. 24 9:00 AM Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Roberta Jennings / Stacie R. Haas Fifth Third Bancorp Press 1 513 579 4153
