Ohio authorities: Still no sign of missing township official





MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say they've done a thorough search of the area in northeast Ohio where a missing township trustee's vehicle was found last month.



Medina County sheriff's investigators say Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron hasn't been seen since Dec. 16 when he left his home early that morning.



Authorities later found Macron's township office in shambles and discovered his car parked about 3 miles away in a lot at Chippewa Lake. They also found blood inside the vehicle.



The Gazette in Medina (http://bit.ly/2i1Fcs6 ) reports the sheriff's office believes there's no need for further searches of the lake for now.



Macron is a 45-year-old married father of three who served in the U.S. Marines and has been a trustee since 2010 in the township of about 5,000 people.



