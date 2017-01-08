Ohio mayor offers reward for missing 5-foot-tall nutcracker





WREN, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of a village in western Ohio is offering a reward for the return of a 5-foot-tall nutcracker pilfered on Christmas Eve.



Wren Mayor Monica Davis says she's willing to pay $100 from her own pocket.



She tells The Lima News (http://bit.ly/2je7X6P ) the village doesn't have the $500 to replace the missing nutcracker so she's hoping someone will return it, no questions asked.



It was one of several nutcrackers that lined the Van Wert County village's downtown as part of its holiday display.



The Wren Christmas Society raised money through a fish fry and private donations to buy the nutcrackers.



The mayor says whoever stole the nutcracker must have brought their own tools because each one was bolted down.



