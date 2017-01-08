Suit filed over Ohio jet crash into building that killed 9





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A couple who lived in an Ohio apartment destroyed when a corporate jet plunged into their building is suing the estates of the two pilots who died in the crash that killed nine people on board.



The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2iYXx7V ) reports the suit filed this past week in Akron also is seeking money from the owner of the plane for property loss and damages.



The National Transportation Safety Board concluded pilot error during the plane's approach to the Akron airport in November 2015 caused the fiery crash.



Seven employees of a commercial real estate company based in Boca Raton, Florida, died in the crash.



Investigators also blamed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, aviation company Execuflight for inadequate pilot training and aircraft maintenance. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Execuflight.



