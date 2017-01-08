Correction: Shot By Police-Settlement story





CLEVELAND (AP) — In a story Jan. 6 about Cleveland settling a lawsuit brought by the family of a man fatally shot by a police officer, The Associated Press erroneously reported, based on incorrect information given to the Cleveland.com news site, that officer Matthew Craska is a sergeant for the Cleveland police department. Craska is no longer with the department.



Family of Parma man killed by Cleveland officer gets $2.25M



CLEVELAND (AP) — The city of Cleveland has agreed to pay just over $2 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a man fatally shot by police in suburban Parma more than five years ago.



Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2iLhM9n) the $2.25 million settlement ends more than four years of litigation brought following 27-year-old Dan Ficker's death on July 4, 2011.



Officer Matthew Craska was on duty when he and Officer David Mindek confronted Ficker about jewelry that Mindek's wife had accused him of stealing at a party the day before.



The confrontation turned physical and ended with Craska shooting Ficker in the chest.



Mindek and Craska are no longer with the Cleveland police department. Neither officer was disciplined following Ficker's killing.