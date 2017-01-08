2nd suspect charged in fire that killed Ohio firefighter





HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A county prosecutor says a second man has been charged criminally for the death of an Ohio firefighter killed inside a home during a fire authorities say was intentionally set.



The Hamilton-Middletown Journal News reports (http://bit.ly/2jeRQlB ) Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser has confirmed a grand jury has indicted 46-year-old William "Billy" Tucker on murder and arson charges in the December 2015 death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman.



Tucker was arrested Friday in Richmond, Kentucky. He is the nephew of 66-year-old Lester Parker, who was indicted on the same charges last month. Parker has pleaded not guilty. He's being held on a $500,000 bond.



Wolterman died after falling through the first floor of a home in Hamilton owned by Parker.



The newspaper reports Tucker will have an extradition hearing next week.