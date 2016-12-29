Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 29.
Thursday, Dec. 29 10:00 AM Cincinnati Police Department holds promotion ceremony for new sergeants - Cincinnati Police Department promotion ceremony for five Police Sergeants. Police Chief Eliot Isaac administers the official oath of office
Location: Cincinnati Police Academy, 800 Evans St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy
Contacts: Tiffaney Hardy City of Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 240 4387
Thursday, Dec. 29 2:00 PM Columbus Mayor Ginther announces first phase of body worn camera initiative - Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joins City Council President Zach Klein and public safety officials to announce the first installment of the body worn camera initiative, featuring a demonstration of camera usage and an example of video footage. Other attendees include Public Safety Director Ned Pettus, Police Chief Kim Jacobs, and Police Officer Rob Barrett
Location: Columbus Police Academy, 1000 N. Hague Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole City of Columbus [email protected] 1 614 645 7859 1 614 554 9014
Thursday, Dec. 29 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours
Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 1061 W. Town St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311
Thursday, Dec. 29 Cardinal Health Inc: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth
Contacts: Corey Kerr Cardinal Health Media Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3383
Thursday, Dec. 29 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news
Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534
Thursday, Dec. 29 Worthington Industries: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077
Friday, Dec. 30 8:30 AM Swearing-in ceremony for Montgomery County Commissioners Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman
Location: Montgomery County Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati Street, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.mcohio.org/
Contacts: Cathy Petersen Montgomery County [email protected] 1 937 224 3831
Friday, Dec. 30 11:00 AM Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty takes ceremonial Oath of Office for the 115th Congress
Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Avenue Columbus, OH Columbus beatty.house.gov https://twitter.com/RepBeatty
Contacts: Dominic Manecke Office of Rep. Joyce Beatty [email protected] 1 202 225 4324
Friday, Dec. 30 DSW Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://investors.dswshoe.com/index.php https://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers
Contacts: Christina Cheng DSW Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 855 893 5691
Saturday, Dec. 31 12:00 PM City of Toledo and Metroparks Toledo hold New Year’s Eve Celebration
Location: Ottawa Park Ice Rink Area, 2015 Parkside Dr, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo
Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 245 1895
