Ohio man pleads not guilty in infant daughter’s death





SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged with shaking his infant daughter to death has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.



Twenty-two-year-old Brian Hayslip appeared Thursday in Clark County Municipal Court where a judge set a $300,000 bond.



Authorities say Hayslip told police he shook his 3-month-old daughter named Lilly when she began crying Tuesday while feeding her at the home he and the infant's mother shared 30 miles north of Dayton in Clark County.



A passer-by found Llily's dead body hours later strapped to a car seat inside Hayslip's running truck in Mercer County. A police K-9 tracked Hayslip to a field nearby. He reportedly told police he was looking for a spot to bury his daughter.



The Clark County public defender assigned Thursday to represent Hayslip couldn't be immediately reached.



This story has been corrected to fix spelling of the infant's name. Correct spelling is Lilly, not Lily.