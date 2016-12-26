Attorneys in Ohio police shooting prep for trial redo





CINCINNATI (AP) — Prosecutors and attorneys have some studying ahead as they prepare for a redo of the trial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer accused of murder in a racially charged shooting case.



With more than six months after the first trial to prepare for their courtroom rematch, there are potential advantages for both sides.



Ohio State University law professor Ric Simmons says prosecutors and attorneys will analyze and learn from what did and didn't work the first time. The former prosecutor says the prosecution benefits from having seen the defense laid out but that second trials are tougher on state witnesses.



Ray Tensing is among at least three former police officers facing murder retrials in 2017. The others are in South Carolina and New Mexico.