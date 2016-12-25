OH Lottery





CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:







06-19-28-36-39-44, Kicker: 9-0-6-7-3-7



(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: nine, zero, six, seven, three, seven)







Estimated jackpot: $85 million







3-2-4



(three, two, four)







4-4-4



(four, four, four)







6-6-6-5



(six, six, six, five)







8-3-7-9



(eight, three, seven, nine)







5-3-8-9-4



(five, three, eight, nine, four)







4-4-2-8-9



(four, four, two, eight, nine)







Estimated jackpot: $50 million







05-10-15-25-32



(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)