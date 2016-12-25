Posted on by

Ohio Daybook




Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

--------------------

Saturday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

--------------------

Sunday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio
comments powered by Disqus