Ohio authorities identity burning body found in alley





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified the body they found on fire in a neighborhood alley as a Columbus woman.



Officials said Saturday the body is that of Demeki Lashae Walker. The 39-year old was found by firefighters early Friday morning. They had been called to the Eureka Avenue scene for an apparent trash fire.



Police say firefighters didn't realize there was a body until they extinguished the small fire behind a home in a residential area of the city's Hilltop neighborhood.



Columbus police said this is the city's 103rd homicide so far this year.



No other information was available. Authorities are continuing to investigate.