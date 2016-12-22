BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EST.
HKN--PENGUINS-BLUE JACKETS
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets, winners of 10 straight games, entertain the defending NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time 7 p.m.
BKC--UNC ASHEVILLE-OHIO STATE
COLUMBUS, Ohio — UNC Asheville visits Ohio State. By Jacob Myer. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game time 9 p.m.
FBC--DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL
MOBILE, Ala. — Troy brings the Sun Belt Conference's top offense against an Ohio defense that's been tough to run against. By John Zenor. UPCOMING: 550 words. Expected by 4 p.m.
FBN--TEXANS-CLOWNEY'S COMEBACK
HOUSTON — For the first two injury-filled years of his NFL career many referred to Houston's Jadeveon Clowney as a bust. Now that he's healthy and proving the doubters wrong the top overall pick in the 2014 draft is reveling in that fact that he can now be called Pro Bowler. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 700 words. Expected by 5 p.m.
FBN--BRONCOS-BAD MEMORIES
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Joe DeCamillis called it the worst special teams performance he'd ever been a part of after watching the Broncos surrender a kickoff return touchdown, muff two punts and miss a 62-yard field goal for the win, setting up Kansas City for a short field and a crushing 30-27 overtime defeat last month. The rematch looms Christmas night. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 7 p.m.
BBN--DYING CUBS FANS
CHICAGO— Families of some long-time Chicago Cubs fans are convinced their loved ones hung on to see the team win its first Series in 108 years, when the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians. By Don Babwin. SENT: 950 words, photos. Also moving on some news wires wires.
ALSO:
BBO--OBIT-GAGLIANO: Phil Gagliano, who played for four different teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, in a 12-year major league baseball career, has died at 74. SENT: 130 words. Also moving on some news wires.