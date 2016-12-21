Ohio House speaker delays year-end briefing due to illness





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has delayed his year-end briefing because he's ill.



His office says the media briefing is postponed until Wednesday.



It had been scheduled for Tuesday, a day after Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) signed 17 bills into law.



One expands Ohio's concealed-weapons law to allow guns in places such as colleges and day cares, though such places still could choose to prohibit such weapons.



Another measure would override local ordinances that regulate pet stores and requires the state's agriculture director to license them.



Yet another law requires motorists to allow at least 3 feet of space when passing bicyclists on the road.



Kasich previously signed a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks but vetoed another measure that would have banned abortions at the first detectable fetal heartbeat.