Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 20 8:00 AM Republican Rep. Bob Latta accompanies members of Ohio State Highway Patrol on a ride-along
Location: Bowling Green Highway Patrol Post, 12891 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, OH Bowling Green latta.house.gov https://twitter.com/boblatta
Contacts: Drew Griffin Office of Rep. Bob Latta 1 202 225 6405
press availability 8:00 AM
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 20 10:30 AM Ohio officials announce Round 17 of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit awards - Ohio Development Services Agency Assistant Director Matt Peters, Ohio state Sen. Bob Hackett, Xenia Mayor Marsha J. Bayless, and State Historic Preservation Office Director and Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Amanda Terrell announce Round 17 of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit awards
Location: City of Xenia Administration Building, 107 East Main St., Xenia, OH Xenia http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Penny Martin Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 8774
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 20 12:00 PM Activists and constituents hold rally outside GOP Sen. Rob Portman's office - MoveOn.org activists join allies from Health Care for America Now, Caring Across Generations, and others to hold a speak-out outside Republican Sen. Rob Portman's office to 'demand he vote against the GOP’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut Medicare next year'
Location: 37 West Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus
Contacts: Anna Zuccaro Unbendable Media [email protected] 1 914 523 9145
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 20 3:30 PM Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune participates in infant safe sleep press conference - Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune, Cradle Cincinnati, and Cincinnati Health Department hold press conference to share infant safe sleep reminders for this winter holiday as well as recommendations for keeping babies warm during colder months
Location: Hamilton County Commissioners Office, 138 E. Court St., Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.cradlecincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CradleCincy
Contacts: Cradle Cincinnati 1 513 803 4822
--------------------
Tuesday, Dec. 20 2:30 PM Worthington Industries: Q2 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 21 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks at 30th Annual Homeless Memorial Day event - 30th Annual Homeless Memorial Day event, featuring honored speaker Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and guitarist Brian Henke
Location: West Side Catholic Center, 3135 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.neoch.org/ https://twitter.com/clevhomeless
Contacts: Brian Davis NEOCH 1 216 432 0540
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 21 6:00 PM Columbus Department of Neighborhoods host 11th Neighborhood Pride Talent Show - Columbus Department of Neighborhoods host 11th Neighborhood Pride Talent Show, featuring event emcees Columbus City Councilmember Shannon Hardin and ABC 6 Reporter Alissa Henry, and sixth, seventh and eighth graders from Hamilton STEM Academy, Johnson Park Middle School, Lincoln Park Elementary, Linden McKinley STEM Academy, Pleasant View Middle School, South High School and South Mifflin STEM K-6 Academy
Location: King Arts Complex, 867 Mt Vernon Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor's Office [email protected] 1 614 645 2425
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 22 8:30 AM Columbus City Schools Records Commission meeting - Columbus City Schools Records Commission meeting to consider and deliberate on revisions to the District's records retention schedule
Location: Columbus Education Center, 270 E. State Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ccsoh.us/ https://twitter.com/ColsCitySchools
Contacts: CCS Office of Communications and Media Relations 1 614 365 5680
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 22 5:00 PM Cintas Corporation: Q2 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp
Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 701 2079
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 22 Cintas Corporation: Q2 2017 Results
Location: TBD http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp
Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 701 2079
_____
