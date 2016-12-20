BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] John Seewer is on the desk. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
___
TOP STORIES:
ELECTORAL COLLEGE-OHIO
COLUMBUS — All 18 of Ohio's Electoral College members voted Monday for Republican Donald Trump despite opposition by protesters outside the state capitol building. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 490 words.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
UNDATED — A federal judge issued a stay Monday in the planned January execution of an Ohio death row inmate and for the next two inmates scheduled to die in 2017, a move that could delay the state's plan to carry out the death penalty for the first time in three years. By John Seewer. SENT: 340 words.
BARBERSHOP SLAYINGS-OHIO
CLEVELAND — A judge in Cleveland citing prolonged physical and psychological abuse as a child, mental health problems and years of incarceration, sentenced a 21-year-old man to life in prison with no chance for parole on Monday instead of accepting a jury's recommendation for the death penalty. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 590 words, photos.
XGR--SCHOOL TRUANCY-OHIO
COLUMBUS — Ohio schools will have to try to intervene to get truant students back in class before taking the issue to juvenile court under a bill that would "decriminalize" truancy if the governor signs it. SENT: 300 words.
EX-STANFORD SWIMMER-RAPE
SAN FRANCISCO — A California judge was cleared of misconduct Monday for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer from Ohio to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on campus, a punishment decried as too lenient by critics across the country. By Paul Elias. SENT: 570 words.
GENERAL MOTORS-FACTORIES IDLED
DETROIT — General Motors will temporarily close five factories — including its northeast Ohio assembly plant in Lordstown — next month as it tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 370 words.
IN BRIEF:
— BOY SHOOTS SELF: Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and wounded himself in a Columbus home.
— MOTHER KILLED-SON CHARGED: Akron police say a man has been arrested and charged with murder in the beating death of his mother.
— WOMAN KILLED-HUSBAND CHARGED: A judge has set a $1 million bond for an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his wife and then barricading himself in his home in a six-hour standoff with police.
— SHOOTINGS-TWO DEAD: North Canton police are investigating the potential connection between two dead men — one who was shot at a northeast Ohio home, another found with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a nearby park restroom.
— GAS PRICES-OHIO: Drivers are seeing slightly higher gas prices at the start of what's likely to be a week of heavy holiday travel.
— OHIO OFFICER SHOT-AWARD: An award named for an Ohio police officer who was fatally shot is being introduced by his alma mater as its latest police academy students graduate.
___
