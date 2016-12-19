Ohio judge set to announce sentence in barbershop slayings





CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge in Cleveland has sentenced a 21-year-old man to spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting three people at a barbershop and conspiring to kill an eyewitness to the slayings.



A jury last month found Douglas Shine Jr. guilty of multiple counts of aggravated murder and other charges and recommended Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg sentence him to death.



Prosecutors say Shine walked into a Warrensville Heights barbershop in February 2015 with guns in both hands and opened fire, killing rival gang member and shop employee Walter Barfield, shop owner William Gonzalez and customer Brandon White. Shine also was convicted of conspiring to kill eyewitness Aaron Ladson, White's brother.



Shine's attorneys argued his life should be spared because of abused he suffered as a child.