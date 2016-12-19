The Latest: Colorado digs out; North Dakota shivers





CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on bitter cold weather in the Midwest. (all times local):



11:30 a.m.



Colorado residents are digging out after up to 16 inches of snow fell across the state, stranding motorists and leaving some areas of the state with subzero temperatures.



Wind chill advisories are in effect Sunday for parts of Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota.



Bismarck, North Dakota, posted a new record low for Saturday's date with 31 degrees below zero before midnight. Linton, North Dakota, was even colder with minus 33 degrees early Sunday.



___



10:15 a.m.



The National Weather Service says overnight lows reached the minus 20s and lower across much of the northern Plains on Sunday morning as a fresh surge of bitter arctic air reached into the Midwest.



Weather-related delays at Indianapolis International Airport caused about 100 passengers to spend the night in the terminal, but most travelers were on their way Sunday morning.



In southwestern Michigan, icy conditions appear to have played a role in a crash that killed a 73-year-old motorist.



Chicago police say a commercial plane slid off a runway early Sunday at O'Hare International Airport. There were no injuries reported from the incident just after 1 a.m.



The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Soldier Field for what could be one of the coldest home games ever. The coldest Bears game at Soldier Field was on Dec. 22, 2008, when the thermometer hit 2 degrees with a wind chill of minus 13.



___



5:45 a.m.



Temperatures in the nation's midsection and on the East Coast are warming up after a bitterly cold last few days.



The National Weather Service says a warm front passing through the region on Sunday is pushing temperatures into the mid- to upper 40s in New York.



Meteorologist Jay Engle says the last few days have been more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.



Snow and freezing rain spawned a multitude of highway accidents, some serious. At least nine deaths were blamed on the slick roads. Authorities were investigating other traffic fatalities as possibly weather-related.



A tanker carrying gasoline skidded off a highway in Baltimore on Saturday and exploded.



Winter weather advisories were posted from Denver to Bangor, Maine. Airports reported hundreds of flight delays or cancellations.