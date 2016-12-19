Don’t expect surprises from Ohio’s Electoral College voters





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's electors are set to cast their votes when the Electoral College meets Monday.



But don't expect any of them to back Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) or anyone else in some sort of anti-Donald Trump protest. State law requires Ohio's 18 electors to vote for the nominee of the party that appointed them and all were selected by Trump's campaign.



On top of that, Ohio's Republican governor has sent electors a message that the race is over and it's time to come together.



All of the electors contacted by The Associated Press last week say they intend to vote for Trump for president.



Most also think it's their duty to vote in a way that represents the decision made by the people of the state.