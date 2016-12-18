Police in Ohio’s capital probe 100th homicide of 2016





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio's capital are investigating their 100th homicide case of the year.



Columbus police say they were called Saturday night about a 19-year-old man who was taken privately to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. They say the man died soon afterward.



He has been identified as Shai-Kee Shikary Ray Allen. Police said early Sunday they had no suspects and weren't aware of a motive.



The Columbus Dispatch reports this is the most homicides in the city since 2010, when there were 105.