Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 18.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Sunday, Dec. 18 2:00 PM Ohio State University Autumn Commencement - Ohio State University Autumn Commencement, with speaker Music Professor Timothy Gerber
Location: Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate
Contacts: Amy Murray Ohio State University press [email protected] 1 614 292 8385
--------------------
Sunday, Dec. 18 Steven Spielberg celebrates 70th birthday - 70th birthday of Steven Spielberg, American filmmaker and producer best known for directing films such as 'Jaws', 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind', 'E.T.', 'Jurassic Park' and the 'Indiana Jones' series. He has been nominated for seven Best Director Academy Awards and won twice for 'Schindler's List' and 'Saving Private Ryan'. Spielberg formed the production companies Amblin Entertainment in 1981 and DreamWorks SKG in 1994, and has been a prolific producer in Hollywood. He is often cited as one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation, while the unadjusted gross on the box office for all of his films exceeds $9 billion worldwide, making him the highest-grossing director in history. He has been married twice, once to actress Amy Irving and then later to actress Kate Capshaw, and he has six children
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM Sentencing of man convicted of three murders at barbershop - Sentencing of Douglas Shine, convicted of three counts of murder, as well as several other charges, in the deaths of three men at a Warrensville Heights barbershop * Jurors recommended the death penalty
Location: Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, 1200 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland
Contacts: Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas 1 216 443 7952
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 19 5:30 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours
Location: Tim Hortons, 6532 E. Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 19 5:30 PM GOP Rep. Steve Stivers hosts reception for students receiving nominates to the U.S. Service Academies - Republican Rep. Steve Stivers hosts reception to honor the students from the 15th Congressional District that he will be nominating to the U.S. service academies, including the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy, and West Point
Location: Beightler Armory, 2825 W. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH Columbus http://stivers.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepSteveStivers
Contacts: Maggie Ostrowski Rep. Steve Stivers Communications Director [email protected] 1 614 306 3839
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 19 Cincinnati Financial: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100
Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 870 2768
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 19 Electoral College electors meet in their states to cast votes for president and vice president - Electoral College electors meet in their states to vote for President and Vice President on separate ballots, to confirm the results of the 8 Nov presidential election, in which Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence defeated Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine - taking 306 of the Electoral College's 538 votes, to Clinton's 232 - though Clinton holds a lead in the popular vote of almost 3 million * The electors record their votes on six 'Certificates of Vote', which are paired with the six remaining Certificates of Assessment. The electors sign, seal and certify six sets of electoral votes, which consist of one Certificate of Ascertainment and one Certificate of Vote. These are distributed with one set to the President of the Senate, two packages to the Secretary of State in the state where the electors met, two packages to the Archivist and one set to the presiding judge in the district where the electors met * Trump is sworn in as America's 45th president 20 Jan, during ceremonies in Washington, DC
Location: TBD www.ofr.gov/
Contacts: Office of the Federal Register 1 202 741 6000
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio