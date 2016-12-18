OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-28-29-33-35-38, Kicker: 7-7-7-2-4-3
(seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Kicker: seven, seven, seven, two, four, three)
Estimated jackpot: $6.4 million
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
8-4-4
(eight, four, four)
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
3-6-1-9
(three, six, one, nine)
1-1-6-7
(one, one, six, seven)
9-6-3-9-3
(nine, six, three, nine, three)
2-0-3-0-0
(two, zero, three, zero, zero)
01-08-16-40-48, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(one, eight, sixteen, forty, forty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
14-22-26-33-37
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000