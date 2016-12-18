OH Lottery

Posted on by

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:



07-28-29-33-35-38, Kicker: 7-7-7-2-4-3

(seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Kicker: seven, seven, seven, two, four, three)

Estimated jackpot: $6.4 million



Estimated jackpot: $67 million



8-4-4

(eight, four, four)



0-5-3

(zero, five, three)



3-6-1-9

(three, six, one, nine)



1-1-6-7

(one, one, six, seven)



9-6-3-9-3

(nine, six, three, nine, three)



2-0-3-0-0

(two, zero, three, zero, zero)



01-08-16-40-48, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(one, eight, sixteen, forty, forty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)



14-22-26-33-37

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000
