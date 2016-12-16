US rig count up 13 this week to 637; Texas adds 14





HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 13 this week to 637.



A year ago, 709 rigs were active. Depressed energy prices have curtailed exploration, although the rig count has been rising in recent weeks.



Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 510 rigs sought oil and 126 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.



Texas gained 14 rigs, New Mexico gained two and Colorado added one.



Oklahoma and Wyoming each declined by two, and North Dakota lost one.



Alaska, Arkansas, California, Kansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia were unchanged.



The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May at 404.