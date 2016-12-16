BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
___
UPCOMING FRIDAY:
JOHN GLENN
COLUMBUS — Hero-astronaut John Glenn is expected to lie in state at the Statehouse from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in Ohio's capitol building before a Saturday celebration of his life of military and government service and history-making voyages into space. By Julie Carr Smyth. UPCOMING: 130 words. Will be updated from viewing at 1 p.m. EST. With AP Photos.
NARCOTICS DETECTIVES-BAD CASES
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office has filed motions to vacate 40 cases investigated by detectives in East Cleveland who are now serving prison time for corruption charges. We look at the cases and the aftermath. By Mark Gillispie. UPCOMING: 130 words followed by 550 words by 2 p.m.
___
TOP STORIES:
JOHN GLENN-EARLIER VIGILS
COLUMBUS — John Glenn will be the ninth person to lay in state at the Ohio Statehouse. A look at those who went before. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 450 words by 3 p.m.
ALSO:
— JOHN GLENN-SERVICE: Vice President Joe Biden is among those expected to speak at a public memorial service for former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO
COLUMBUS — As many as 40 shops could dispense medical marijuana in Ohio under rules proposed by Ohio's pharmacy board. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 5 p.m.
UT CHANCELLOR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's Board of Trustees unanimously approves the appointment of Beverly Davenport as the first female chancellor of the public university system's flagship campus in Knoxville. Davenport has been serving as interim president at the University of Cincinnati. By Erik Schelzig. SENT: 520 words, photos.
IN BRIEF:
— DEATH ROW INMATE-APPEAL: An appeals court has reinstated the convictions of a man sentenced to be executed for killing a Cleveland police officer.
— ONLINE CHARTER SCHOOL: A judge will allow Ohio's education department to review attendance records that could force Ohio's largest online charter to return millions of its funding.
— DEATH PENALTY-OHIO: The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing the mother of his two children and her boyfriend.
— EX-GIRLFRIEND SLAYING-SENTENCE: A man who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend who authorities say was choked and stabbed has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.
— CHILDREN-OVERDOSE ANTIDOTE: The grandmother of two small children who swallowed heroin at her northeast Ohio home has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.
— GAS DRILLING-FOREST: Oil-and-gas drilling companies from five states have paid more than $1.7 million for the right to explore parts of Ohio's only national forest with future hydraulic fracturing in mind.
— TEEN SHOT-AUTHORITIES QUESTION: Police are investigating after a 17-year-old claims he was shot during an armed robbery on Cleveland's east side, but medical personnel say the boy's wounds appear to be self-inflicted.
— RAPE TRIAL-FORMER OFFICER: A mistrial has been declared in the case of a former suburban Cincinnati police officer accused of drugging and raping a woman in April 2015.
— INVESTMENT FRAUD-OHIO: Federal authorities say an Ohio businessman has pleaded guilty in an investment fraud scheme in which he received at least $1 million from about 21 investors.
— MICHIGAN FIRE-DEATHS: Authorities say a 70-year-old man has died in an Ohio hospital of injuries following a house fire in southeastern Michigan that also claimed the life of his 18-year-old grandson.
___
