Cleveland boy claims robber shot him, medics say otherwise





CLEVELAND (AP) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old claims he was shot during an armed robbery on Cleveland's east side, but medical personnel say the boy's wounds appear to be self-inflicted.



Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2gNpNey ) the boy told officers he was shot around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after buying some snacks from a gas station in the city's Lee-Miles section.



Police say the boy's story is that an unidentified gunman approached him and demanded everything he had. When the teen refused, the assailant reportedly shot him in the stomach at point-blank range.



The gas station clerk told police he witnessed the victim's friend run to help him, but that's it. After a brief struggle, the boys said the suspect fled in a silver Chevy Trailblazer.



Police didn't say whether they believe the teen's account.



___



Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com