Ohio Daybook

Thursday, Dec. 15 11:00 AM AEP Ohio host first Smart Columbus Ride and Drive - Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther joins AEP Chairman and CEO Nick Akins and Columbus Partnership CEO Alex R. Fischer at an event to give AEP employees and the media the opportunity to test drive electric vehicles
Location: AEP Headquarters, 1 Riverside Plaza, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor's Office [email protected] 1 614 645 2425
Thursday, Dec. 15 1:45 PM Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers remarks at JobsOhio Public Board Meeting
Location: Columbus State Conference Center, 315 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor [email protected] 1 614 644 0906
Thursday, Dec. 15 6:00 PM Ohio EPA holds public input meeting on proposed Belmont County Cracker Plant - Ohio Environmental Protection Agency holds public meeting to present information and accept comments on two different draft wastewater discharge permits related to a proposed petrochemical production plant that would be located at Old Route 7 and Ferry Landing Road (Hwy. 2), Shadyside
Location: Shadyside High School, 3890 Lincoln Ave., Shadyside, OH http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA
Contacts: Heidi Griesmer Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 644 2160
Thursday, Dec. 15 6:00 PM Columbus Charter Review Committee final meeting - Columbus Charter Review Committee final meeting, covering area commissions, Council vacancies, the appointment process and full-time versus part-time employment
Location: Carriage Place Community Center, 4900 Sawmill Rd., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
Thursday, Dec. 15 KeyCorp: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help
Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520
Thursday, Dec. 15 The Wendy’s Company: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys
Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy's Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 764 3311
Thursday, Dec. 15 Greif Inc: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm
Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press [email protected] 1 740 657 6516
Friday, Dec. 16 10:00 AM Ohio State University 193rd commencement ceremony
Location: Celeste Center, Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 East 17th Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate
Contacts: David Wayne Ohio State University 1 614 287 2161
Friday, Dec. 16 12:00 PM John Glenn lies in repose at the Ohio Statehouse - John Glenn lies in repose at the Ohio Statehouse, under Marine Honor Guard, following his death 8 Dec, aged 95 * In 1962, Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, circling the Earth three times, and was the third U.S. astronaut in space. Glenn later became a Democratic senator for Ohio in 1974, holding office for 24 years - the longest-serving U.S. senator in Ohio history. In 1998, at the age of 77, Glenn became the oldest person sent into space when he boarded the Discovery space shuttle
Location: Ohio Statehouse Rotunda, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioStatehouse
Contacts: Luke Stedke Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board Deputy Director [email protected] 1 614 728 2130
Friday, Dec. 16 Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank
Contacts: Todd Beekman Huntington BancsharesInvestor Relations 1 614 480 3878
Saturday, Dec. 17 12:30 PM John Glenn memorial service - Dignified Transfer Service of John Glenn, following his 8 Dec death, aged 95. The procession, which begins at the Ohio Statehouse (12:30 PM EST) is led by an escort platoon of U.S. Marines north on High Street to Ohio State University's Mershon Auditorium for 'John Glenn: Celebrating a Life of Service' (2:00 PM EST). Attendees include NASA Administrator Charles Bolden * In 1962, Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, circling the Earth three times, and was the third U.S. astronaut in space. Glenn later became a Democratic senator for Ohio in 1974, holding office for 24 years - the longest-serving U.S. senator in Ohio history. In 1998, at the age of 77, Glenn became the oldest person sent into space when he boarded the Discovery space shuttle
Location: Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioStatehouse
Contacts: Luke Stedke Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board Deputy Director [email protected] 1 614 728 2130
Saturday, Dec. 17 2:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours
Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 5590 Karl Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311
