Grandmother of children who ate heroin gets jail sentence





WARREN, Ohio (AP) — The grandmother of two small children who swallowed heroin at her northeast Ohio home has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.



The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2hos5RW ) a judge in Warren sentenced 44-year-old Lisa Davis on Wednesday after Davis pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of allowing drug abuse.



The two children, ages 9 months and 21 months, and their teenage mother were living in Davis' Warren home in February when they had to be revived with a heroin antidote at a hospital emergency room.



A jury last month convicted the mother, 19-year-old Carlisa Davis, of two counts of child endangering. She awaits sentencing.



Lisa Davis' attorney called it a "tragic situation" during the sentencing hearing. Lisa Davis' mother now has custody of the children.



