Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 14.
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 14 10:45 AM Columbus Mayor Ginther participates in 'Paint the Plow' event - Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joins Street Maintenance Administrator Frank Williams and Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center students to celebrate 'Paint the Plow', a program in which students decorate City of Columbus snow plows to represent their schools
Location: Parking lot of Ft. Hayes Metropolitan Education Center, 546 Jack Gibbs Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor's Office [email protected] 1 614 645 2425
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 14 11:00 AM U.S. Conference of Mayors 'Hunger and Homelessness' report released - 'Hunger and Homelessness' report released by U.S. Conference of Mayors, via conference call with USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran and Hunger & Homelessness Task Chair Helene Schneider, and National Alliance to End Homelessness President and CEO Nan Roman and Research Institute Director Samantha Batko * Report includes results from 39 cities, to present a snapshot of homelessness and trends between cities and the nation as a whole: Albuquerque, NM; Alexandria, VA; Augusta, GA; Austin, TX; Baltimore; Cambridge, MA; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Des Moines, IA; Detroit; Washington, DC; Durham, NC; El Paso, TX; Gresham, OR; Indianapolis; Lincoln, NE; Long Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Louisville, KY; Nashville; Oklahoma City; Pasadena, CA; Philadelphia; Portland, ME; Portland, OR; Providence, RI; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Francisco; Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle; St. Louis; St. Paul, MN; and Wichita, KS
Location: TBD www.usmayors.org https://twitter.com/usmayors
Contacts: Elena Temple USCM Director of Public Affairs [email protected] 1 202 861 6719 Sara Durr Durr Communications [email protected] 1 202 215 1811 Keri Buscaglia NAEH Director of Communications [email protected] 1 202 942 8254
Call-In Number: 888-713-3594 - Passcode: 2651573
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 14 DSW Inc: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://investors.dswshoe.com/index.php https://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers
Contacts: Christina Cheng DSW Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 855 893 5691
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 14 November Results
Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive
Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 440 446 7165
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 15 11:00 AM AEP Ohio host first Smart Columbus Ride and Drive - Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther joins AEP Chairman and CEO Nick Akins and Columbus Partnership CEO Alex R. Fischer at an event to give AEP employees and the media the opportunity to test drive electric vehicles
Location: AEP Headquarters, 1 Riverside Plaza, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor's Office [email protected] 1 614 645 2425
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 15 6:00 PM Ohio EPA holds public input meeting on proposed Belmont County Cracker Plant - Ohio Environmental Protection Agency holds public meeting to present information and accept comments on two different draft wastewater discharge permits related to a proposed petrochemical production plant that would be located at Old Route 7 and Ferry Landing Road (Hwy. 2), Shadyside
Location: Shadyside High School, 3890 Lincoln Ave., Shadyside, OH http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA
Contacts: Heidi Griesmer Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 644 2160
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 15 6:00 PM Columbus Charter Review Committee final meeting - Columbus Charter Review Committee final meeting, covering area commissions, Council vacancies, the appointment process and full-time versus part-time employment
Location: Carriage Place Community Center, 4900 Sawmill Rd., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 15 KeyCorp: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help
Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 15 The Wendy’s Company: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys
Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy's Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 764 3311
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 15 Greif Inc: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm
Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press [email protected] 1 740 657 6516
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 16 10:00 AM Ohio State University 193rd commencement ceremony
Location: Celeste Center, Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 East 17th Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate
Contacts: David Wayne Ohio State University 1 614 287 2161
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 16 12:00 PM John Glenn lies in repose at the Ohio Statehouse - John Glenn lies in repose at the Ohio Statehouse, under Marine Honor Guard, following his death 8 Dec, aged 95 * In 1962, Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, circling the Earth three times, and was the third U.S. astronaut in space. Glenn later became a Democratic senator for Ohio in 1974, holding office for 24 years - the longest-serving U.S. senator in Ohio history. In 1998, at the age of 77, Glenn became the oldest person sent into space when he boarded the Discovery space shuttle
Location: Ohio Statehouse Rotunda, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioStatehouse
Contacts: Luke Stedke Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board Deputy Director [email protected] 1 614 728 2130
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 16 Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank
Contacts: Todd Beekman Huntington BancsharesInvestor Relations 1 614 480 3878
_____
