Correction: Ohio University-President story





ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — In a story Dec. 10 about Ohio University President Roderick McDavis, The Associated Press, relying on information from The Columbus Dispatch, erroneously reported that McDavis would be leaving before his previously announced retirement date of June 30, 2017. McDavis had announced that he would be stepping down from the job on that date, not that he would be retiring from it.



Ohio University president stepping down from job early



ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University's president will be stepping down from his job more than four months before the date he earlier set for his departure.



The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2h66zBk) reports President Roderick McDavis will leave Feb. 17 to take a job as managing principal and chief executive officer of AGB Search. The company helps universities and other higher education institutions find executives.



McDavis earlier said he would step down from the job he has held for 12 years on June 30, 2017. The university president said he wouldn't have accepted the new job if he believed his early departure would have any negative effect on the university.



The university's search for McDavis' replacement began in June. Officials haven't named any candidates yet.



The Board of Trustees president says an interim president will be named in January.