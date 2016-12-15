Court overturns 10 criminal counts against Ohio ex-lawmaker





CINCINNATI (AP) — A state appeals court has overturned 10 of 13 criminal counts a former Ohio lawmaker accused of misleading investors about a company's financial status and using their money for personal gain was convicted of last year.



The Ohio 1st District Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday the trial court in Cincinnati erred in convicting Pete Beck of securities-related counts and perjury counts. The ruling says the alleged crimes involving securities-related counts were outside the statute of limitations and the panel couldn't conclude Beck's testimony related to perjury counts was "clearly false."



The Republican former state representative received a four-year prison sentence in 2015.



The Ohio Attorney General Office says it's determining whether to appeal to Ohio's Supreme Court.



Beck's attorney says he is seeking to get Beck released from prison quickly.