Tiger seized in Ohio animal crackdown euthanized in Colorado





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A tiger seized in a crackdown on exotic-animal owners in Ohio has been euthanized just months after it was found in poor health at a South Dakota sanctuary.



The tiger had been removed from a roadside sanctuary near Toledo last year. It was among a dozen animals found in poor condition at the Spirit of the Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in South Dakota.



Ohio agriculture officials say the tiger had been suffering from an aggressive form of cancer and was euthanized Sunday at its new home in Colorado.



Ohio took custody of the tiger and several other exotic animals after saying their owner ignored warnings about needing a permit.



A judge in November ordered the animals returned to Ohio but later put that ruling on hold.