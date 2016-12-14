BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
___
TOP STORIES:
OHIO ABORTIONS
COLUMBUS — Republican Gov. John Kasich signs a bill imposing a 20-week abortion ban while vetoing stricter provisions in a separate measure that would have barred the procedure at the first detectable fetal heartbeat. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 750 words.
WITH:
— OHIO ABORTIONS-THE LATEST
ALSO:
— ABORTION CLINIC-OHIO: A judge has ruled that one of Ohio's few remaining abortion clinics can remain open while fighting to keep its state operating license. SENT: 130 words.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONCUSSION LAWSUIT
CLEVELAND — A state appeals court in Cleveland rules that the widow of a former Notre Dame University football player can proceed with lawsuit claims that he was disabled by and ultimately died from concussion-related head injuries suffered during his college career in the 1970s. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 440 words. Also moving on some sports wires.
EXOTIC ANIMALS-CRACKDOWN
TOLEDO — Ohio agriculture officials say a tiger seized nearly two years ago in a crackdown on exotic animal owners has been euthanized in Colorado just months after it was found in poor health at a South Dakota sanctuary. By John Seewer. SENT: 310 words.
GRADUATES-JOBS-OHIO
COLUMBUS — Ohio's school board is creating a task force to review the state's graduation rules amid concerns that new requirements are putting a large number of current high school juniors at risk of not graduating on time. By Kantele Franko. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 7 p.m.
FIREFIGHTER DIES-ARREST
HAMILTON — The owner of the site of a house fire that led to a firefighter's death nearly a year ago pleads not guilty to charges of aggravated arson and murder. SENT: 250 words, photos.
CAVALIERS-ARENA RENOVATION
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announce plans for a $140 million project to renovate Quicken Loans Arena, their downtown home since 1994. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Developing. Also moving on some sports wires.
HASLAMS INVESTIGATION
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is deposed in a civil lawsuit against the Pilot Flying J truck-stop chain owned by the family of Haslam and his brother, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. SENT: 360 words. Also moving on some sports wires.
POLICE CHASE-SHOOTING
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Police say a man who led police on a car chase in two western Pennsylvania counties was holding a gun to a woman's head when an officer shot him several times. SENT: 260 words.
IN BRIEF:
— STUDENT AID FRAUD-INMATE IDS: The state watchdog says the government accepted dozens of fraudulent student aid applications that used the identities of 62 Ohio prison inmates.
— OHIO SHERIFF-DRUG CHARGES: A former Ohio sheriff who admitted stealing prescription drugs and misusing office funds while he was on the job has been sentenced to four years in prison
— GLENN HOME-NATIONAL REGISTER: A New York graduate student is trying to get the Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn nationally recognized as a historic landmark.
— POLICE KILLING-UAE CITIZEN: An Ohio medical examiner says a United Arab Emirates citizen killed by a police officer after fleeing a crash on the Ohio Turnpike was shot 5 times.
— DEATH PENALTY-OHIO: The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a killer who strangled a 72-year-old man. The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday to reject arguments raised by attorneys for Steven Cepec (SUH'-pek), sentenced to die for killing Frank Munz in Munz's Medina County home in 2010.
— STUDENT-LOADED GUN: A central Ohio teen has been in custody since his arrest earlier this month after police say he was found in possession of a loaded handgun and extra ammunition at school.
— STEPFATHER SHOOTING DEATH: The stepchildren of a Cleveland man fatally shot in the city's Old Brooklyn neighborhood in November have denied charges connected to his death.
— BONOBO BIRTH-COLUMBUS: The Columbus Zoo says one of two remaining wild-born bonobos (boh-NOH'-bohz) living in the U.S. has given birth.
— MAYOR-TAX CHARGE: A central Ohio mayor has been sentenced to 90 days house arrest after pleading guilty to failing to file state tax returns for two years.
— LEBRON JAMES-SAFETY PIN: If you take a close look at LeBron James' recent cover photo for Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award, a safety pin can be spotted on the NBA superstar's lapel. SENT: 130 words. Also moving on some sports wires.
___
