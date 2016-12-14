3 federal trials slated in Bundy standoff case in Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three trials are ahead in Las Vegas for the 17 men accused of conspiring in an armed standoff against federal agents near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's property in April 2014.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen on Monday reversed the order that federal prosecutors proposed, and she accelerated the schedule.



The judge's ruling sets trial to start Feb. 6 for six defendants the government characterizes as "followers and gunmen" in the showdown that ended a federal Bureau of Land Management round-up of Bundy cattle from public land.



Thirty days after that trial ends, proceedings will begin for Cliven Bundy, sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and co-defendants Peter Santilli and Ryan Payne.



The judge says that 30 days after that trial ends, six alleged "mid-level" standoff leaders and organizers will stand trial.



