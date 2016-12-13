Police: Suspect had woman at gunpoint when officer shot him





NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — State police say a man who led police on a chase in two western Pennsylvania counties was holding a gun to a woman's head when a local officer shot him several times.



The suspect, 34-year-old Shawn Hobel, of Ellwood City, was being treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngtown, Ohio.



Troopers say the chase began in Shenango Township, near New Castle, when police tried to pull over what they considered a suspicious vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle drove off, with several local departments and the state police joining in.



Police have charged Hobel with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other crimes because they say he led police on the chase, then held the woman at gunpoint when police stopped his car. Hobel allegedly threatened to shoot the woman before an unnamed New Castle officer shot him.