Ex-sheriff gets 4 years for stealing drugs, misusing funds





FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio sheriff who admitted stealing prescription drugs and misusing office funds while he was on the job has been sentenced to four years in prison.



A judge on Tuesday also ordered former Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer to pay $25,000 in restitution.



The 42-year-old Overmyer wept and shook while being sentenced. He could have been sentenced to a maximum of just over 14 years in prison.



Overmyer pleaded guilty in November after losing his re-election bid to 13 felony counts on charges including theft of dangerous drugs and theft in office. He initially denied the charges and said the investigation against him was politically motivated.



A special prosecutor accused the two-term sheriff of stealing medications from drug disposal boxes and deceiving doctors into giving him painkillers.