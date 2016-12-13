Cavs announce plans for $140 million renovation of arena





CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced plans for a $140 million project to renovate Quicken Loans Arena, their downtown home since 1994.



The defending NBA champions and Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County officials believe the arena needs an exterior face-lift and massive interior upgrades to better accommodate fans and attract future events. The Q currently hosts 200-plus events annually.



The team and taxpayers would split the cost without any increase in taxes. The Q would remain open during construction, which would begin in 2017 and take approximately two years.



As part of the reconstruction, the building would be modernized with a glass front and public gathering spaces would be added.



The Cavs are extending their lease with The Q by seven years to 2034. Once the project is complete, the NBA has agreed to allow Cleveland to be a host city for the All-Star week in the near future.