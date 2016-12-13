Property owner arrested in Ohio firefighter’s 2015 death





HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say they've arrested a man on charges of murder and aggravated arson in the house blaze that led to a firefighter's death nearly one year ago.



Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit (BOO'-keyet) identified the man arrested as the property's owner, 66-year-old Lester Parker. He was in custody Monday afternoon, and no attorney information was available immediately.



Bucheit says the investigation continues and he expects more arrests.



Twenty-eight-year-old Patrick Wolterman (WOHL'-tur-man) died Dec. 28 after crashing through a floor after responding to the house fire. Authorities announced Jan. 4 that the house fire had been ruled as arson and that Wolterman's death was being investigated as a homicide.



Bucheit declined Monday to discuss a possible motive.



The city's police and fire departments were joined by state and federal investigators.