Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Dec. 12.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 12 8:30 AM Cleveland Mayor Jackson hosts Police Commander Promotion Ceremony - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson hosts Police Commander Promotion Ceremony, he is joined by Safety Director Michael McGrath and Chief of Police Calvin D. Williams
Location: Cleveland City Hall, 601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us
Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor's Office [email protected] 1 216 664 4011 SGT. Jennifer Ciaccia Cleveland Division of Police 1 216 623 5033
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 12 10:00 AM Ohio state Reps. Cheryl Grossman and Doug Green host Wreaths Across America ceremony - Ohio state Reps. Cheryl Grossman and Doug Green host Wreaths Across America ceremony, honoring all veterans, active military and their families
Location: Ohio Statehouse Atrium, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiohouse.gov
Contacts: Elise Geig Office of Rep. Cheryl Grossman [email protected] 1 614 466 9690
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 12 2:00 PM Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson holds gun safety media conference
Location: Frederick Douglass Community Center, 1001 Indiana Ave., Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo
Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 245 1895
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 12 4:00 PM Dayton Mayor Whaley participates in dedication for employee clinic and wellness center - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley joins city officials to participate in dedication ceremony for newly opened City of Dayton employee clinic and wellness center, known by employees as The D.O.C. (Dayton off-site clinic)
Location: 1222 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton
Contacts: Toni Bankston Office of Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley [email protected] 1 937 333 3653
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 12 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie
Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications [email protected] 1 614 283 6751
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 12 Marathon Petroleum: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=246631&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Angelia Graves Marathon Petroleum Media Relations 1 419 421 2703
--------------------
Tuesday, Dec. 13 6:00 PM Ohio EPA host meeting to discuss Apex Sanitary Landfill proposed expansion - Ohio Environmental Protection Agency hold public information session regarding the Apex Sanitary Landfill located in Jefferson and Harrison counties, and hold public hearing immediately after
Location: VFW Post 232, 412 Liberty St., Amsterdam, OH http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA
Contacts: Heather Lauer Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Central and Southeast Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 644 2160
--------------------
Tuesday, Dec. 13 Macy's Inc: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys
Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy's Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 579 7028
--------------------
Tuesday, Dec. 13 Worthington Industries: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 14 11:00 AM U.S. Conference of Mayors 'Hunger and Homelessness' report - 'Hunger and Homelessness' report released by U.S. Conference of Mayors, via conference call with USCM Hunger & Homelessness Task Chair Helene Schneider, USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran, National Alliance to End Homelessness President and CEO Nan Roman, and National Alliance to End Homelessness Homelessness Research Institute Director Samantha Batko. The report includes results from 39 cities, to present a snapshot of homelessness and trends between cities and the nation as a whole * Participating cities are Albuquerque; Alexandria, VA; Augusta, GA; Austin; Baltimore; Cambridge, MA; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Des Moines; Detroit; Washington, DC; Durham, NC; El Paso, TX; Gresham, OR; Indianapolis; Lincoln, NE; Long Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Louisville, KY; Nashville; Oklahoma City; Pasadena, CA; Philadelphia; Portland, ME; Portland, OR; Providence, RI; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Francisco; Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle; St. Louis; St. Paul, MN; and Wichita, KS
Location: TBD www.usmayors.org https://twitter.com/usmayors
Contacts: Elena Temple USCM Director of Public Affairs [email protected] 1 202 861 6719 Sara Durr Durr Communications [email protected] 1 202 215 1811 Keri Buscaglia NAEH Director of Communications [email protected] 1 202 942 8254
Call-In Number: 888-713-3594 - Passcode: 2651573
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 14 DSW Inc: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://investors.dswshoe.com/index.php https://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers
Contacts: Christina Cheng DSW Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 855 893 5691
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 14 November Results
Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive
Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 440 446 7165
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio