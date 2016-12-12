BC-OH–Top 10 Ballot,Advisory, OH

EDITORS:
—Former astronaut John Glenn, who went on to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate, dies.
—Ohio Gov. John Kasich falls short in his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination and refuses to endorse Donald Trump.
—Donald Trump becomes the Republican presidential nominee at the party's convention in Cleveland and goes on to win the key battleground state.
—The state's health department reports that a record number of Ohioans died from drug overdoses while outbreaks of heroin overdoses overwhelm hospitals in Ohio's big and small cities.
—A judge declares a mistrial in the case of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder in the fatal traffic stop shooting of an unarmed black motorist.
—LeBron James leads the Cavaliers to an NBA title and ends the city's 52-year title drought.
—GOP Sen. Rob Portman defeats former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland in one of the nation's most-watched Senate races.
—Eleven people are hurt in a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University. Police investigate terrorism as a possible motive.
—City of Cleveland reaches a $6 million settlement in a lawsuit over the death of Tamir Rice.
—A judge sentences the father of a teenager to four years for abducting the boy from his mother's Alabama home in 2002 and raising him under a new name in Cleveland.
—Ohio announces plans to resume executions for the first time in three years using a new drug combination.
—Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic perform the nation's first uterus transplant.
—The Cincinnati Zoo comes under scrutiny after its special response team shoots and kills a gorilla to save a 3-year-old boy who slipped into its enclosure.
—Former Ohio governor, senator, George Voinovich, dies.
—Eight members of an extended family are shot to death in their homes in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio.
—The Cincinnati Reds induct Pete Rose into team's hall of fame, after the new MLB commissioner refuses to lift lifetime ban.
—A 15-year-old boy opens fire in a school cafeteria near Middletown, injuring four.
—The fatal shooting of a 13-year-old black boy by a white Columbus police officer inflames tensions over the safety of blacks in Ohio's largest city.
—A months-long delay in notifying residents of a northeastern Ohio village about high lead levels in their drinking water leads to firings and an overhaul of state regulations.
—The Cleveland Indians lose an epic World Series to the Chicago Cubs in battle of teams seeking first championship in generations.
—Ohio State defeats Michigan to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
—State lawmakers approve separate abortion bans, including a measure prohibiting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected that would be among the strictest in the country.
—Two 22-year-old suburban Cincinnati youths draw long prison sentences for unrelated terrorism plots.
—Ohio legalizes medical marijuana.
—A former Stanford University swimmer returns to Ohio to live with his parents after his six-month jail sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman sparks a national outcry.
—The body of a police officer is found behind Danville's municipal building. The suspect's ex-girlfriend tells police he left "looking to kill a cop."
