Ohio board to finalize details as Glenn set to lie in state





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio board is preparing to give its permission for hero-astronaut John Glenn to lie in state at the Statehouse.



The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board has called an emergency meeting for Monday to iron out the final arrangements.



Glenn was a native of Ohio and the first American to orbit the Earth. He died Thursday at the age of 95.



A spokesman for the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University said Saturday that the plan is for Glenn to lie in repose from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday in the Statehouse Rotunda. The event will be open to the public.



A U.S. Marine honor guard is planned.