Judge to discuss Ohio police shooting retrial





CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge now presiding over the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing a black motorist during a traffic stop plans to discuss the upcoming trial.



Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz (GHIZ) has scheduled a Monday morning hearing on Ray Tensing's retrial. The prosecution and defense are expected to work with her on a timetable.



Ghiz was appointed after the first trial judge recused herself. She had declared a mistrial Nov. 12 because jurors couldn't agree on a verdict in the 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose.



Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'turs) has said he wants to move the trial to another county, away from intense local attention.