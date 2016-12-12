Hearing set for treasure hunter jailed over missing coins





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A hearing is set for updates in the case of a former deep-sea treasure hunter jailed in Ohio for refusing to answer questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.



Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since last December, when a federal judge in Columbus found he violated a plea deal by refusing to respond.



A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.



Thompson has said that he told everything he knew during depositions last year.



The judge has told Thompson to review thousands of pages of documents that might hold clues about the location of gold coins thought to be worth millions.



The coins were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.