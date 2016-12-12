Snow, freezing rain, rain make for messy morning commute





CHICAGO (AP) — Snow, freezing rain and rain could make for a messy Monday morning commute as a winter storm pushes further east.



The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of the Great Lakes and the Northeast.



As of Sunday night, the storm had dumped more than a half-foot on several states in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, causing dangerous travel conditions.



The Chicago area received more than 6 inches as of Sunday night.



Up to 10 inches of snow was expected to fall in parts of Michigan.



Further to the east, parts of Vermont could see up to a foot of snow, while New Hampshire and Maine could get up to 9 inches.