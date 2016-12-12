Ohio men flee car on tracks before collision with train





ARCHBOLD, Ohio (AP) — Two men escaped with their lives intact after they were forced to flee from a vehicle before it was struck by a train in northwest Ohio over the weekend.



The Ohio Highway Patrol says the 21-year-old men were in a car traveling about a mile east of Archbold when the driver failed to round a curve and lost control of the vehicle around 11:05 p.m. Saturday.



The car screeched to a halt on railroad tracks off County Road D. With a westbound train bearing down on the vehicle, the men safely exited before impact.



No injuries were reported.



The Blade newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2hu4foV ) that alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.



