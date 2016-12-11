1 dead in single-car crash on central Ohio roadway





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are investigating the cause of a traffic crash that has left one dead.



Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott says it's unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the one-car accident Saturday along State Route 315 in Sharon Township.



The identity of the operator and sole occupant of the tan 2008 Toyota Camry was being withheld while family was notified.



Scott says the vehicle drove off the right side of the road, struck a concrete wall at the Bethel Road overpass, traveled back across the road and struck a guardrail on the left side. It then came to a stop in the left two lanes of traffic.



The roadway was temporarily closed but has reopened.