Ohio elections chief announces tickets for electoral college





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief has announced that tickets are available for members of the public to attend the Electoral College at the Statehouse.



The Dec. 19 event will be broadcast on screens in both the Statehouse Rotunda and the Statehouse Atrium.



The Electoral College is held on the first Monday following the second Wednesday of every presidential year.



People interested in attending the Electoral College can request tickets by going to the elections agency's website and selecting "54th Electoral College."



The tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to request a ticket is Dec. 16.