Lake effect snow closes section of I-90 in northeast Ohio





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hazardous weather conditions have temporarily closed a section of Interstate 90 in northeast Ohio.



The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Saturday that the highway has been closed between state routes 615 and 44 eastbound due to blizzard conditions.



The agency advised drivers to avoid the area and to stay off the road entirely if possible.



The National Weather Service issued lake effect snow warnings across much of northeast Ohio on Saturday, with some areas expected to see snow and snow squalls throughout the evening. Additional accumulations of up to eight inches were forecast.



The weather service says visibility in the area is very poor.