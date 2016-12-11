Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 10.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Saturday, Dec. 10 9:00 AM Local activists hold rally to protest BLM Online Oil and Gas Lease Auction - Local activists from groups including #SAVETHEWAYNE, Ohio Sierra Club, and The Eighth Fire join Native Americans coming from the DAPL protest at Standing Rock to hold a traditional prayer circle and rally to oppose Bureau of Land Management's plan to auction off oil and gas leases in the Wayne National Forest
Location: Wayne National Forest Ranger Station, 13700 U.S 33, Nelsonville, OH http://www.biologicaldiversity.org/index.html https://twitter.com/CenterForBioDiv
Contacts: Valerie Love Center for Biological Diversity [email protected] 1 510 274 9713
--------------------
Saturday, Dec. 10 3:00 PM Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley host annual Hope Classic High School Basketball Showcase
Location: Struthers Fieldhouse, Struthers, OH http://www.hopemv.org/ https://twitter.com/hope4kidsMV
Contacts: Anthony Spano Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley Executive Director [email protected] 1 330 406 1048
--------------------
Saturday, Dec. 10 3:30 PM Ohio Democratic Party Candidates Forum for DNC Officers and Holiday Party
Location: Hilton Columbus Downtown, 401 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems
Contacts: Ohio Democratic Party Press [email protected]
--------------------
Saturday, Dec. 10 6:00 PM Interfaith Association of Central Ohio host prayer gathering and potluck
Location: First Unitarian Universalist Church, 93 West Weisheimer Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://iaco.org/
Contacts: Interfaith Association of Central Ohio [email protected] 1 614 849 0290
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 12 4:00 PM Dayton Mayor Whaley participates in dedication for employee clinic and wellness center - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley joins city officials to participate in dedication ceremony for newly opened City of Dayton employee clinic and wellness center, known by employees as The D.O.C. (Dayton off-site clinic)
Location: 1222 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton
Contacts: Toni Bankston Office of Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley [email protected] 1 937 333 3653
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 12 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie
Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications [email protected] 1 614 283 6751
--------------------
Monday, Dec. 12 Marathon Petroleum: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=246631&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Angelia Graves Marathon Petroleum Media Relations 1 419 421 2703
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio